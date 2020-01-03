Amidst a looming World War III and fires burning through Australia, today has finally brought some good news: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden just welcomed their first child into the world, Raddix Madden.

Diaz, 47, didn't specify whether she gave birth to her daughter, used a surrogate, or adopted. She did, however, reveal that she and her husband are going to protect the privacy of their child by choosing not to share any pictures of her.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," Diaz shared in an Instagram post. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Diaz continues, "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

While it's unclear how the couple came up with the name "Raddix," you have to admit it is pretty rad. Madden, who you'll probably recognize as the lead guitarist of Good Charlotte, and Diaz have been married since 2015. Fun fact: Nicole Richie is married to Madden's twin brother, Joel, so Raddix is going to have a pretty cool aunt as well.

Congrats to the whole family!

