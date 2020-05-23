Even though she had experienced fame as an actress before joining the royal family, nothing could have prepared Meghan Markle for the scrutiny of being a royal.

According to royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl, the public attention Meghan experienced during her Suits days was nothing like what she faced after her marriage to Prince Harry.

Nicholl also explained how Meghan's experiences with the media have differed from those of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Actress fame and royal fame are very different and, according to one royal expert, having the former before marrying into The Firm did not prepare Meghan Markle for the latter.

Speaking to Australian news outlet 9Honey, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl explained:

"As an actress, she was used to being photographed—she was famous in her own right before marrying into the royal family—but she's said herself there was this suggestion that she would be able to handle the press attention and find her way in the spotlight because of her previous experience. Whereas actually, I think what she encountered was almost impossible to prepare for and certainly her experience as a B-List actress wasn't going to stand her in [good] stead for suddenly becoming the most famous woman in the world. She became a global celebrity on a stage just incomparable to anything Hollywood was going to offer or the Hollywood stage that she experience before."

Nicholl stressed that Meghan hasn't been alone in struggling with the very public lifestyle that comes with being royal, but she has had a unique experience with the British press. Nicholl compared Meghan's experiences with those of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton and offered some insights into how those experiences have differed in significant ways.

"I think it's fair to say Kate's had her own issues with the media, it's not always been a favorable spotlight on her," Nicholl said. "She did have a tough time with the press in the early days but I think in Meghan's case it does seem to be the case where she couldn't do anything right—from her color of her nail varnish to how much she patted her bump, to the clothes that she wore to being overly hands-on and hugging people—she seemed to ruffle feather with whatever she was doing."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.