Meghan Markle Is Reportedly "Starting to Feel Like Herself Again" After Royal Exit

"The timing has been tricky, of course..."

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Since relocating to California following her royal exit, Meghan Markle is reportedly "starting to feel like herself again."
    • A royal source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan have been excited to be in Los Angeles and have been planning the move for "several months."
      • Since moving to Los Angeles, the Sussex family have been quarantining in their rented home in Malibu, but Harry and Meghan made a recent exception, stepping out to help deliver meals to people in need for Project Angel Food.

        Meghan Markle is thriving since her royal exit, apparently.

        Since moving back to Los Angeles with her husband, Prince Harry, and their 11-month-old son, Archie Harrison, Meghan is "really starting to feel like herself again," a royal source said.

        "Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to LA," the source told Us Weekly. "The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now."

        "Tricky timing" is a bit of an understatement, of course. The couple, who were initially staying on Vancouver Island, in Canada following their big announcement, made the move to California in March—reportedly just days before travel restrictions were put in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

        Since their move, the Sussexes have spent most of their time quarantining in a rented home in Malibu, although Harry and Meghan did make a recent outing to help deliver meals to people in need for Project Angel Food.

