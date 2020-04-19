Since relocating to California following her royal exit, Meghan Markle is reportedly "starting to feel like herself again."

A royal source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan have been excited to be in Los Angeles and have been planning the move for "several months."

Meghan Markle is thriving since her royal exit, apparently.

Since moving back to Los Angeles with her husband, Prince Harry, and their 11-month-old son, Archie Harrison, Meghan is "really starting to feel like herself again," a royal source said.

"Tricky timing" is a bit of an understatement, of course. The couple, who were initially staying on Vancouver Island, in Canada following their big announcement, made the move to California in March—reportedly just days before travel restrictions were put in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.



Since their move, the Sussexes have spent most of their time quarantining in a rented home in Malibu, although Harry and Meghan did make a recent outing to help deliver meals to people in need for Project Angel Food.

