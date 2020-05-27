Today's Top Stories
Cole Sprouse Has Completely Transformed His Look After Reportedly Splitting From Lili Reinhart

By Emily Dixon
new york, new york may 06 exclusive coverage, special rates apply lili reinhart and cole sprouse attend the 2019 met gala celebrating camp notes on fashion at metropolitan museum of art on may 06, 2019 in new york city photo by matt winkelmeyermg19getty images for the met museumvogue
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19Getty Images
  • Page Six reported Monday that Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had broken up, after dating for almost three years.
  • The couple reportedly split before the coronavirus pandemic, and have been quarantining in different locations.
  • In that time, as Refinery29 spotted, Sprouse has undergone a dramatic physical transformation.

    Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have fended off numerous inaccurate breakup rumors over the almost three year span of their relationship, but alas, it sounds like the latest reports of their split, broken by Page Six on Monday, are legit. An unnamed source told the publication, "Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends."

    Sounds like the Riverdale co-stars have been separated for at least a few months, then—and in that time, Sprouse has dramatically changed his look, as spotted by Refinery29. Bid farewell to his voluminous black 'do and clean-shaven face! Say hello to longer, dirty blonde hair, a waxed mustache, and a newly grown-out beard!

    This content is imported from Instagram.

    For the sake of journalistic integrity, it should be noted that Sprouse's usual look is likely mandated by Riverdale—and since filming was halted prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense that he'd get a little lax with the hair dye while in quarantine.

    Plus, Sprouse told Jimmy Fallon on a recent episode of the Tonight Show that the mustache was, in fact, for a role, and not solely post break-up experimentation. "I was growing my hair out and my mustache out for a role, then quarantine hit and I figured, 'You know what? I'm going to be playing 17 for the next 80 years of my life. I might as well give myself a second to actually figure if I can grow a mustache,'" he said. Well—and I'm sure this is a verdict he's been impatiently awaiting—I like it, Cole!

