News broke Wednesday that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick had broken up, ending a three year relationship.

According to E!, the breakup was "primarily" Richie's decision.

Richie felt it was "best for them to be apart" to enable Disick to "focus on himself" amid his current mental health issues.

By now, you've likely heard the news that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have broken up, after dating for over three years. According to E!, it was "primarily" Richie's decision to end the relationship, but "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them." Instead, Richie initiated the breakup out of concern for Disick's health, hoping their separation would enable him to "focus on himself."

At the end of April, Disick checked himself into rehab in Colorado, in order to "work on his past traumas" relating to the loss of both his parents. As E! reports, he left the facility after just under a week, after a photo of a group Zoom meeting he participated in was leaked to the press. Disick now plans to sue the facility over the leaked photo, his attorney Marty Singer said.



An unnamed source told E! that Richie "thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself." The source continued, "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken the majority of her stuff out of Scott's house."

The insider speculated that the breakup might not be permanent, however, adding, "It's very likely they will reconcile."

