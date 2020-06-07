People in every industry have a role to play in the Black Lives Matter movement and Victoria Beckham is calling on the fashion industry to do its part.

The designer took to Instagram to share a cal to action for others in the fashion industry and to share her own plans for addressing issues like systemic racism and inequality.

"Whilst things won’t change or be solved in a day, we clearly can’t wait another day to start and I am absolutely committed to being better and doing more, both personally and professionally," she wrote.

In a lengthy Instagram post this week, the designer shared her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement and the role the fashion industry has to play in its future, as well as the immediate action she's taking at her company to support black communities.

She wrote:

"I’ve taken a step back this week to focus on the tragic events that have been highlighted recently. Watching things unfold and learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement, I’ve been truly sickened by how deeply ingrained racism is in our society. It’s clear that it’s each of our responsibilities to speak out and I want to use my platform for education, conversation and change.



The fashion industry has a huge role to play, and for me, it starts with representation, both within my business and who we work with externally. I’ve always aimed for inclusivity, but we all need to look inwards and be better. At Victoria Beckham, we’ve set up an internal working group as a first step and will provide additional support to ensure that we are listening to each other, discussing the issues, identifying unconscious bias in ourselves and ensuring our short and long-term actions reflect all our learnings.

Whilst things won’t change or be solved in a day, we clearly can’t wait another day to start and I am absolutely committed to being better and doing more, both personally and professionally. I hope you all share my sentiment and are doing the same with your friends, family, brands and businesses so that we all play our part in this vital issue. x vb

#blacklivesmatter"

