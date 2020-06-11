Kate Middleton just hired a new private secretary to co-ordinate her royal engagements.

Hannah Cockburn-Logie is a British diplomat who previously accompanied Kate and Prince William on their 2016 tour of India and Bhutan.

Cockburn-Logie replaces Catherine Quinn, who officially resigned in November 2019 and left the role after Christmas.

Kate Middleton has finally hired a new private secretary, after Catherine Quinn, the last person in the role, officially resigned in November 2019. As People reports, the new right-hand woman to the Duchess of Cambridge is Hannah Cockburn-Logie, a British diplomat who spent 20 years working in the U.K.'s Foreign and Commonwealth Office. She'll be responsible for co-ordinating Kate's royal calendar, as well as accompanying her on certain engagements.

Cockburn-Logie, according to her LinkedIn profile, led Kate and Prince William's tour of India and Bhutan in 2016, as well as the Queen's 2008 visit to Slovenia. In 2017, she received an OBE for "services to UK/India relations," after facilitating visits by Indian Prime Ministers to the U.K., and British Prime Ministers to India.

Cockburn-Logie replaces Catherine Quinn, Kate's former private secretary, who officially resigned in November 2019 (and left the role after Christmas) after starting the job in October 2017. Quinn, who played a large role in Kate's "Early Years" project focusing on early childhood development, didn't step down due to any royal conflict; according to People, she departed on the "best of terms" with the Duchess of Cambridge. She reportedly resigned in order to return to charity work, on a part time basis.

