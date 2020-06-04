Today's Top Stories
1
The Trouble With Influencers and Empty Allyship
2
Read an Exclusive Excerpt From 'Exciting Times'
3
'Betty Broderick' Is an Experience in Gaslighting
4
Resources I'm Using to Become a Better White Ally
5
The Hottest Shoe Trends of Summer 2020

Kate Middleton Rewore a Roksanda Dress and Her Favorite Earrings

By Emily Dixon
sydney, australia april 16 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge greet the crowds of public outside sydney opera house on april 16, 2014 in sydney, australia the duke and duchess of cambridge are on a three week tour of australia and new zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, prince george of cambridge photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William thanked Australia's "paramedics, police, firefighters, and support staff" in a video for the country's inaugural "Thank a First Responder Day."
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge commended those who worked to tackle to the wildfire crisis in 2019/2020, as well as the current coronavirus pandemic.
  • In the video, Kate rewore a Roksanda dress she debuted during the Cambridges' 2014 tour of Australia and New Zealand, as well as her much-loved Zoraida earrings.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William sent a video message to paramedics, firefighters, police, and other frontline workers to mark Australia's inaugural "Thank a First Responder Day." The Cambridges thanked first responders who battled the country's devastating wildfires in late 2019 and early 2020, as well as those currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

    "Day in, day out, paramedics, police, firefighters, and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health, but also their mental wellbeing," Kate said in the clip. "You all deserve our huge thanks."

    William, who also commended volunteer first responders, added, "Time and time again when Australia has needed protecting, you have answered that call. You should be immensely proud of everything you do. And we send our very best wishes to you all and to your families."

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In the clip, as spotted by style trackers Kate's Closet, the Duchess of Cambridge rewore a custom Roksanda dress with a special link to Australia: She debuted it during a 2014 royal visit to the country, as pictured above. Kate also wore the colour-block dress to Wimbledon in 2016:

    london, england july 07 catherine, duchess of cambridge attends day ten of the wimbledon tennis championships at wimbledon on july 07, 2016 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
    Karwai TangGetty Images

    As for her earrings, you've almost certainly seen Kate in them before. The Duchess is a well-documented fan of the Zoraida Gold Fern Drop earrings—and they're still available, for just over $200, if you'd like to snag a pair for yourself:

    Zoraida
    Gold Fern Drop Earring
    Zoraida
    SHOP NOW

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Tatler Says "No Merit" in Cambridges' Complaint
    Where to Buy Kate's Exact Floral Shirt Dress
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Meghan's Speech: "George Floyd's Life Mattered"
    Meghan Markle Talks Candidly About Racism
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    31 Celebs Attending Other People's Weddings
    Keke Palmer Got National Guard to Take the Knee
    Queen, Harry, and Meghan's Trust Condemns Racism
    Tatler Says "No Merit" in Cambridge's Complaint
    Celebs Help Pay Bail for George Floyd Protestors
    The Queen Was Photographed Riding a Pony
    Royals Decide Andrew Won't Return to Public Life
    Grimes Revealed What She Really Calls X Æ A-Xii