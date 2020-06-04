Kate Middleton Rewore a Roksanda Dress and Her Favorite Earrings

Kate Middleton and Prince William thanked Australia's "paramedics, police, firefighters, and support staff" in a video for the country's inaugural "Thank a First Responder Day."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge commended those who worked to tackle to the wildfire crisis in 2019/2020, as well as the current coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Kate rewore a Roksanda dress she debuted during the Cambridges' 2014 tour of Australia and New Zealand, as well as her much-loved Zoraida earrings.

Kate Middleton and Prince William sent a video message to paramedics, firefighters, police, and other frontline workers to mark Australia's inaugural "Thank a First Responder Day." The Cambridges thanked first responders who battled the country's devastating wildfires in late 2019 and early 2020, as well as those currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"Day in, day out, paramedics, police, firefighters, and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health, but also their mental wellbeing," Kate said in the clip. "You all deserve our huge thanks."

William, who also commended volunteer first responders, added, "Time and time again when Australia has needed protecting, you have answered that call. You should be immensely proud of everything you do. And we send our very best wishes to you all and to your families."

In the clip, as spotted by style trackers Kate's Closet, the Duchess of Cambridge rewore a custom Roksanda dress with a special link to Australia: She debuted it during a 2014 royal visit to the country, as pictured above. Kate also wore the colour-block dress to Wimbledon in 2016:

As for her earrings, you've almost certainly seen Kate in them before. The Duchess is a well-documented fan of the Zoraida Gold Fern Drop earrings—and they're still available, for just over $200, if you'd like to snag a pair for yourself:

