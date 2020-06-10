Kate Middleton took a virtual tour of Clouds House, an addiction treatment center in Wiltshire, England, last week.

Clouds House is run by Action on Addiction, of which Kate is patron. The charity offers treatment to those dealing with addiction and support to their families, conducts research into addiction, and trains addiction counsellors.

For the virtual visit, Kate rewore her Daniella Draper gold hoops.

Kate spoke to staff and former patients of Clouds House during the virtual visit. She called the center "a lifeline to so many people," adding, "It's great that they're able to continue the support whether remotely or those who actually are receiving treatment now, during lockdown, and providing life-changing support."

"Well done, Clouds House!" she said.

Kate wore a tomato red shirt for the virtual tour, completing her look with a small pair of gold hoops by Daniella Draper, as spotted by Kate's Closet. Kate's worn the style before, adding tiny shamrock charms for her royal tour of Ireland earlier this year, as pictured above.

The Gold Mini Cupid Hoop Earrings are still available to shop, too. The plain hoops will cost you $245, while the addition of shamrock charms bumps the price up to $505:

Also spotted by Kate's Closet? A more affordable dupe, from another brand beloved by the royal family: Missoma. Alas, the Gold Small Molten Hoops, which are closest in size to Kate's Daniella Draper hoops, are currently sold out—but you can shop the Gold Medium Molten Hoops, which still look awfully similar, for $149 below:

