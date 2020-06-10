Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Rewore Her Favorite Versatile Hoop Earrings for Her Latest Public Engagement

By Emily Dixon
dublin, ireland march 04 uk out for 28 days catherine, duchess of cambridge visits teagasc research farm’s on march 04, 2020 in carlow, ireland the duke and duchess of cambridge are undertaking an official visit to ireland between tuesday 3rd march and thursday 5th march, at the request of the foreign and commonwealth office photo by james whatlingpoolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton took a virtual tour of Clouds House, an addiction treatment center in Wiltshire, England, last week.
  • Clouds House is run by Action on Addiction, of which Kate is patron. The charity offers treatment to those dealing with addiction and support to their families, conducts research into addiction, and trains addiction counsellors.
  • For the virtual visit, Kate rewore her Daniella Draper gold hoops.

    Kate Middleton took a virtual tour of Clouds House last week, an addiction treatment center in Wiltshire, England. The center is run by Action on Addiction, the addiction support charity of which the Duchess of Cambridge is patron. As Town & Country reports, Kate last visited Clouds House (in person) in 2012, while she's subsequently visited several other facilities operated by the charity.

    Kate spoke to staff and former patients of Clouds House during the virtual visit. She called the center "a lifeline to so many people," adding, "It's great that they're able to continue the support whether remotely or those who actually are receiving treatment now, during lockdown, and providing life-changing support."

    "Well done, Clouds House!" she said.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate wore a tomato red shirt for the virtual tour, completing her look with a small pair of gold hoops by Daniella Draper, as spotted by Kate's Closet. Kate's worn the style before, adding tiny shamrock charms for her royal tour of Ireland earlier this year, as pictured above.

    The Gold Mini Cupid Hoop Earrings are still available to shop, too. The plain hoops will cost you $245, while the addition of shamrock charms bumps the price up to $505:

    Daniella Draper
    Gold Mini Cupid Hoop Earrings
    Daniella Draper
    SHOP NOW
    Daniella Draper
    Gold Mini Cupid Hoops With Baby Shamrock Charms
    Daniella Draper
    SHOP NOW

    Also spotted by Kate's Closet? A more affordable dupe, from another brand beloved by the royal family: Missoma. Alas, the Gold Small Molten Hoops, which are closest in size to Kate's Daniella Draper hoops, are currently sold out—but you can shop the Gold Medium Molten Hoops, which still look awfully similar, for $149 below:

    Missoma
    Gold Medium Molten Hoops
    Missoma
    $149.00
    SHOP NOW

