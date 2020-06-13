In a series of tweets, Rachel Lindsay weighed in on the Bachelor franchise casting its first Black male lead, Matt James.

James will make history in the show's upcoming 25th season as the first Black Bachelor in the franchise's 18-year history.

Lindsay, who was the first—and, until James' casting only—Black lead in the franchise's history, has been openly critical of the Bachelor and Bachelorette's problematic lack of diversity.

Rachel Lindsay has never been shy about sharing her thoughts about the Bachelor franchise and its problematic relationship with race. Now, the attorney is weighing in on the reality series' decision to cast its first black Bachelor, Matt James, for Season 25.

Lindsay took to Twitter to discuss the news, sharing her thoughts in a series of tweets.

"Congrats to Matt James," she wrote in her first tweet on the subject. "I am happy to see that a black man was cast after 18 years and 40 seasons. I believe it is a step in the right direction."

Still, even though the decision to finally cast a Black man in the flagship series' lead position is long overdue, Lindsay doesn't think it means there isn't still more work for the franchise to do.

"I would be remiss to not point out that based on the current climate, it feels like a knee-jerk reaction and a result of societal pressure," she added. "This announcement, without any further commitments regarding diversity, sweepingly brushes deeper issues under the rug."



"Until we see action to address the systemic racism within the franchise, the casting news today is equivalent to the trend of posting a black box on your social media account without other steps taken to dismantle the systems of injustice," she continued in her final pair of tweets on the topic. "I look forward to hearing more about the additional efforts the franchise plans to make towards change."

