Celebrities Join the Thousands Demanding Further Investigation Into Robert Fuller's Death

Earlier this week, a 24-year-old Black man named Robert Fuller was found dead, hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California.

Local officials were quick to rule the death a suicide, a decision that drew outrage from not only Fuller's family, but from many around the country, including several celebrities and Black Lives Matter activists.

The city has since reversed its stance and says it supports a full investigation into Fuller's death, which many believe to have been a racially-motivated murder.

People around the country are calling for further investigation into the death of Robert Fuller. The 24-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, a community about 6o miles north of Los Angeles, on Monday.

City officials initially described Fuller's death as "an alleged death by suicide," a finding that drew outrage from Fuller's family and others in the community, who demanded further investigation and an independent autopsy.

"The City of Palmdale is joining the family and the community’s call for justice and we do support a full investigation into his death," the city said in a statement, which according to the Los Angeles Times, was a reversal of a release issued Thursday in which City Manager J.J. Murphy labeled the death a suicide.

Many believe that the local authorities were much too quick in ruling the death a suicide and that it's more likely that Fuller, whose friends and family adamantly insist was not suicidal, was murdered.

Several celebrities have joined in calling for justice for Fuller, including Viola Davis, Kim Kardashian, and Jameela Jamil.

"#RobertFuller was murdered in Palmdale, California," Davis wrote on Instagram. "Fuller was found hung from a tree in front of Palmdale City Hall Wednesday morning (June 10, 2020). Urge city officials to investigate Robert Fuller’s death. Do not let his death pass silently."

On Twitter, Kim Kardashian shared a link to a petition calling for further investigation into Fuller's death, writing, "Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller."

Singer Becky G also weighed in, tweeting, "Ruled a suicide? Are they not even gonna open an investigation? We need #JusticeforRobertFuller."

In her tweet, Jamil pulled no punches, writing, "This young man is Robert Fuller. He was found hanging from a tree yesterday in CA. Police have dismissed it as suicide. We all call bullshit."

TW: ***violence and racism.***



The Change.or petition calling for further investigation into Fuller's death currently has more than 205,000 signatures and those interested in supporting his family during this time can donate to their GoFundMe.



