Gabrielle Union posted an adorable video of daughter Kaavia James Union Wade dancing by the pool on Father's Day, to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage Remix."

Kaavia might just have started a summer party trend: pool floaties.

"Happy Father's Day. Turn Up!! @kaaviajames man..." Union captioned the video.

Friends, I am overwhelmed. Gabrielle Union is consistently an excellent Instagram presence, but she might just have outdone herself with this one. On Father's Day, Union posted a video of daughter Kaavia James Union Wade dancing by the pool to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage Remix," combining all of my favorite people in one short 15 second clip. The Union-Wades! Megan Thee Stallion! Beyoncé! How am I to process all of these emotions?

Union captioned the video, "Happy Father's Day. Turn Up!! @kaaviajames man..." I would strongly advise you to store this video somewhere safe for the next time you're in need of cheering up, because it will absolutely do just that.

In other excellent Union-Wade news: Union's 13-year-old stepdaughter with husband Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, just shot her first ever magazine cover, taking a stunning series of photos of Union for Self magazine.

"Beyond proud of @zayawade shooting her 1st cover," Union wrote on Instagram. "She is a tremendous artist/writer & I'm so happy everyone gets a glimpse of what she can do. Seeing yourself through a child's eyes is quite illuminating & im grateful we got this opportunity from @selfmagazine." Zaya told Self that the experience of photographing her stepmom was "pure bliss," adding, "I finally felt like I was doing something that I loved."

In the article, Union spoke about raising Black children in a racist, anti-Black society, and why she rejected the notion of assimilating into white American culture. "You cannot price your way out of, educate your way out of, move yourself away from racism, anti-Blackness, discrimination, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia," she said.

"All of those things exist no matter how successful you are. No matter how you speak. They exist," Union continued. "So this idea of teaching our children to constantly be shape-shifting to make themselves more palatable or less scary for people who are committed to oppressing you anyway, no matter what you do, I rejected it. I started to reject that."

