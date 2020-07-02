Meghan Markle's "Forces for Change" issue of British Vogue was awarded "Diversity Initiative of the Year" at the PPA Awards Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex chose changemakers including Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Laverne Cox, Greta Thunberg, Yara Shahidi, Sinéad Burke, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to appear in the issue and on the cover.

"I hope readers feel as inspired as I do by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages," Meghan wrote at the time.

Meghan Markle's got cause for celebration! The September 2019 issue of British Vogue she guest-edited, titled "Forces for Change," just won a major award. The PPA (Professional Publishers Association) awarded the issue Diversity Initiative of the Year, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful—who won Consumer Editor of the Year—revealed on Instagram.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Duchess of Sussex chose a series of change-making woman to appear in the "Forces for Change" issue, including Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Laverne Cox, Greta Thunberg, Yara Shahidi, Sinéad Burke, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. A post on the official @SussexRoyal Instagram account explained, "The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In a British Vogue article announcing her guest editorship, Meghan wrote, "Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.