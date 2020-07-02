Today's Top Stories
1
Meena Harris Wears a Phenomenal Tee to WFH, Obvi
2
The LGBTQ+ Authors We Can't Stop Reading
3
Cargo Pants Are Having a Revival
4
A Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series Is Coming
5
Naomi Campbell on Being the Face of Pat McGrath

Meghan Markle Won a Major Diversity Award for Her "Forces for Change" Issue of British Vogue

By Emily Dixon
london, england march 07 meghan, duchess of sussex accompanied by prince harry, duke of sussex attends the mountbatten festival of music at royal albert hall on march 07, 2020 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle's "Forces for Change" issue of British Vogue was awarded "Diversity Initiative of the Year" at the PPA Awards Tuesday.
  • The Duchess of Sussex chose changemakers including Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Laverne Cox, Greta Thunberg, Yara Shahidi, Sinéad Burke, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to appear in the issue and on the cover.
  • "I hope readers feel as inspired as I do by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages," Meghan wrote at the time.

    Meghan Markle's got cause for celebration! The September 2019 issue of British Vogue she guest-edited, titled "Forces for Change," just won a major award. The PPA (Professional Publishers Association) awarded the issue Diversity Initiative of the Year, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful—who won Consumer Editor of the Year—revealed on Instagram.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    I'm truly humbled to have been awarded Consumer Editor of the Year at the @PPA_Live awards. I'm also thrilled to say that #BritishVogue's September 2019 #ForcesForChange issue – guest-edited by the inimitable Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal – has won Diversity Initiative of the Year. Many thanks to my amazing team, the best an editor could ask for. Here's to more successes! #PPAAwards Photographed by the late, great @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. Starring: @AdutAkech @Gemma_Chan @GretaThunberg @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @AdwoaAboah @JacindaArdern @FrankieGoesToHayward @SomaliBoxer @CTurlington @SalmaHayek @TheSineadBurke @JaneFonda @LaverneCox @YaraShahidi

    A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on

    The Duchess of Sussex chose a series of change-making woman to appear in the "Forces for Change" issue, including Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Laverne Cox, Greta Thunberg, Yara Shahidi, Sinéad Burke, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. A post on the official @SussexRoyal Instagram account explained, "The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    In a British Vogue article announcing her guest editorship, Meghan wrote, "Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Duchess Meghan Reaches Out to Hate Crime Victim
    Meghan and Harry Join a Major Speaking Agency
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Zoë Kravitz Styled Mary-Janes With Ankle Socks
    Meghan Says She Felt "Unprotected"
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Kate Middleton Wore Alexander McQueen Again
    Prince Harry Surprises Diana Award Charity
    Ryan Seacrest Has Broken Up With His Long-Term GF
    Beyoncé's Full BET Awards Look Was Jaw-Dropping
    Twitter Decided Chris Pine Is the Best Chris
    J.Lo and A-Rod Did a TikTok Dance Challenge
    Prince Harry Was Spotted Biking Alone in Malibu
    This Is What the Kardashian-Jenners Are Worth