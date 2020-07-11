On Thursday, during a royal engagement at a supermarket distribution center, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, met with workers to thank them for the work they've done during the coronavirus pandemic.

During one dramatic moment of the engagement, Charles had a one-on-one conversation with a man who literally fainted in the middle of their chat.

The incident, which was caught on video, shows Charles maintaining complete composure during the unsettling moment.

Prince Charles gave a master class in "royal composure" this week when a man literally fainted in the middle of a conversation with the future king—and Charles stayed one hundred percent chill and calm.

The incident went down on Thursday, when Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, made an appearance at a supermarket distribution center to thank workers there for the hard work they've put in, especially since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. While Charles was having a nice, socially-distanced chat with one worker, the man became visibly unstable, swaying back and forth several times before fainting and collapsing backward.

While many people would have panicked, screamed, or otherwise freaked out, Charles had only one reaction, and that was to instinctively reach out to try to steady the falling man (an impulse he clearly wasn't able to stop in spite of social distancing). Once the man was down, Charles gave him some space and calmly stood by as others came in to assist him.

Thankfully of all of our sakes, this lesson in handling a crisis like a royal was captured on video and shared on Twitter for all to see:

Asda worker faints in front of Prince Charles



The #Royal was receiving a tour of the #Bristol distribution centre on Thursday when the worker passed out. pic.twitter.com/oJBCLVXVdB — RT UK (@RTUKnews) July 10, 2020

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

