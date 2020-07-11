According to the most recent round of rumors about Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney, the longtime friends may never reconcile following the fallout from Mulroney's recent scandal.

Sources close to the women reportedly told the Daily Mail that Mulroney is calling Meghan "nonstop" trying to repair the friendship, but that Meghan isn't having it.

The report even suggests that Mulroney is considering writing a tell-all book about Meghan because she feels like she has "nothing to lose."

The fallout between Meghan Markle and her longtime friend Jessica Mulroney is reportedly continuing this week. According to the Daily Mail (which is to say—very allegedly and take all of this with a grain of salt), it's actually possible that the pair may never reconcile.

Rumors of a falling out between the one-time best friends started after Mulroney's recent scandal with Sasha Exeter. The short version: Exeter, a Black influencer, publicly called Mulroney out for using her white privilege as a weapon and threatening to get brands to stop working with Exeter after a disagreement the two reportedly had.

Obviously, there's no way this entire issue could have not hit close to home for Meghan, who has been the victim of racism herself, particularly since joining the royal family. To make matters even more personal, however, at one point during the ordeal, Mulroney seemed to use her friendship with Meghan as a means of defending her behavior.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that Mulroney's attempts to fix the friendship have become increasingly desperate.

"Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship," a source close to the drama reportedly told the British publication. "She's devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she's done for good—just like with her family."



If this is true and the friendship is irreparably damaged, the Daily Mail's sources say things could escalate even more. The publication claims that friends of two say Mulroney is at her "wits' end" and that she's even "considering writing a tell-all book about Meghan 'because she has nothing to lose.'"

Please let these rumors be only that.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.