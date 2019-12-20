This morning on Twitter and Instagram, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall released their Christmas card.

Notably, the couple decided to release their card separately, unlike last year, and it's a throwback to their historic Cuba trip in 2019.

In case you want t trip down memory lane, here are some past royal Christmas cards.

Interesting! Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (a.k.a. Camilla Parker Bowles) have made the decision to release their Christmas card today, and it looks to be a separate release from Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cards. (Someone who had received Kate and William's card put up a picture as a sneak peek of their card, but (update) it looks as though that tweet was deleted. It may be a deliberate move to have Charles' photo come out first, as heir, then the others will come later. We'll update.) Last year, all three families released the photos as a trio, with Harry and Meghan choosing a pic from their wedding and Kate and William choosing a pic of their family of five.

Either way, the photo that Charles and Camilla selected is a lovely throwback to their historic trip to Cuba in March. If you'll remember, this was the first time a member of the British Royal Family had visited the country in any official capacity. The inside of the card reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year." Oh, and, the car's gorgeous. According to royal reporter Chris Ship, it's their 1953 MG that they drove while they were in Havana. At the time, Charles commented, "The one I was driving is the most beautiful car. It has an incredibly powerful accelerator. It is incredibly close to the brake so you have to be careful you don't press the wrong one."

The vibe of their card is the same as it often is—relaxed and casual, not making a big fuss out of anything. Here's the official Clarence House tweet:

Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. 🎄



The photo was taken in Havana by Ramon Espinosa during the Royal visit to Cuba earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/ed7iVYY72L — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 20, 2019

And here are alternate angles from the event at the couple and their car:

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Chris Jackson Getty Images

If you'll remember, this is last year's:

HUGO BURNAND Getty Images

Relaxed, casual—just like always!

