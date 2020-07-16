Demi Moore posted a photo on Instagram of herself with a bleach blonde, grown out bob, a dramatic change from her usual super long, dark brown hair.

Moore's hair transformation took place for her role as Linda in Peacock's upcoming adaptation of Brave New World.

It's likely the new look was a wig, since Moore hasn't been pictured with blonde hair on any other occasions.

Well, this is a transformation! Demi Moore, known in recent years for her super long, super shiny brunette lengths, shared a photo on Instagram sporting a bleach blonde, shoulder length bob. Observe:

Alas, the Brave New Look likely wasn't permanent, but rather a temporary transformation for Moore's role as Linda in a new TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, which just premiered on NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. And it was most likely a wig, considering Moore hasn't been pictured as a blonde on any other recent occasions. Still, I like it—as does Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, who commented, "Tbh you blonde is a whole new truth I didn’t know I needed."

In other Demi Moore news, the actor recently sparked a mini Twitter controversy after sharing photos from the bathroom of her Idaho home—which happens to boast brown wall-to-wall carpeting. Again, observe:

Appearing via video call on Late Night with Seth Meyers, as the Independent reports, Moore defended the controversial carpet, and revealed it wasn't even her choice to begin with. "That originally was a Bruce Willis choice, not to put it off on him," she said. "We also live in the mountains where it gets very cold. So, it’s never bothered me, it’s actually quite good."

Not that Moore was offended by the internet's horror over her bathroom: "I appreciate the interest that has gone into all of my little oddities because this place definitely houses a lot of my treasures," she added. "I have had some big laughs over the comments with my family."

