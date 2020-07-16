Today's Top Stories
Megan Thee Stallion Said She's "Grateful to Be Alive" After Being Shot Multiple Times

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california november 24 megan thee stallion attends the 2019 american music awards at microsoft theater on november 24, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by rich furygetty images
Rich FuryGetty Images
  • Megan Thee Stallion shared on Instagram that she was shot multiple times on Sunday morning.
  • "I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," Megan wrote.
  • "I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery," she said, adding that previous media reports about the shooting were "inaccurate."

    This is absolutely awful: Megan Thee Stallion shared on Instagram Wednesday that she was shot multiple times early on Sunday morning, and underwent surgery to remove the bullets. "I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," Megan wrote. "I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Megan said that she spoke out in order to "set the record straight" after media outlets reported an "inaccurate" narrative of what happened to her. As the Guardian notes, TMZ initally reported that she was with Tory Lanez at the time of his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon in his car, and was subsequently taken to the hospital to remove broken glass from her foot. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the Guardian that Tory Lanez was arrested and released on bail, but did not offer any further comment. Representatives for Megan and Lanez did not reply to the Guardian's requests for comment.

    "It was important to me to clarify the details of this traumatic night," Megan wrote. "I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible." Sending love to Megan; here's hoping she makes a full recovery as soon as possible.

