Megan Thee Stallion won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at Sunday's BET Awards, as well as the Viewers' Choice Award for "Hot Girl Summer."

She gave an incredible performance in the middle of the Las Vegas desert of "Girls in the Hood" and "Savage Remix"

For the ceremony, Megan wore a stunning black velvet cut-out maxi skirt by Houston designer Grayscale—and you can shop it below.

Here is a vast understatement: Megan Thee Stallion had a very, very good night at Sunday's BET Awards. For one, she took home two major awards: Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and the Viewers' Choice Award for "Hot Girl Summer." What's more, she delivered a flawless, post-apocalyptic-themed performance of "Girls in the Hood" and "Savage Remix." Meg and her dancers, dressed in leather, rode through the Las Vegas desert on dirt bikes to a scaffolding stage, on which she performed in front of the Black Power fist. Below, four minutes and 22 seconds of absolutely dazzling talent:

For the ceremony itself, which took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, Megan stunned in a cut-out black velour ensemble—a maxi skirt with cut-out waist detail, and a matching long-sleeved crop top. Since words can't really do the look justice, behold:

According to Megan's stylist EJ King, the outfit was the work of Houston designer Grayscale, a fitting tribute to Meg's beloved hometown. She wore the brand's Velvet Dip Skirt, alongside a matching velvet crop top. And in extremely good news, said skirt is still available to purchase! Shop below, and thank me later!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

