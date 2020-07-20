Chrissy Teigen shared a photo from her breast implant removal surgery on her Instagram story Sunday.

She also posted a video in which she displays her scars from the surgery.

"A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it," Teigen says in the clip.

Apparently, some are not convinced that Chrissy Teigen actually had her breast implants removed, despite that being an extremely weird and inexplicable thing to fake. Thus, to shut the rumors down, Teigen shared a video of her surgery scars on her Instagram story, followed by a photo taken during the surgery itself.

In said video, Teigen reveals the vertical scars from the surgery underneath her bikini top. "A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it," she says. "These are the scars."

@chrissyteigen Instagram

She subsequently posted a photo of the surgery (helpfully censored with heart stickers), with the caption, "Trust me lol." Convinced yet, doubters? It seems a lot like...she actually got her implants out!

@chrissyteigen Instagram

In May, Teigen explained why she was having her breast implants removed in an Instagram post. "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it," she wrote. "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

