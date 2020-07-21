Kim Kardashian Is "Completely Devastated" After Kanye Said She "Tried to Lock Me Up"

Kim Kardashian is reportedly "completely devastated" over husband Kanye West's recent behavior, according to Entertainment Tonight. The new report comes after a series of now-deleted tweets from the Grammy-winning artist Monday night in which he claimed that his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner tried to "lock [him] up."

"Kris, don't play with me," Kanye wrote Monday night. "You and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya'll tried to lock me up."

Kanye also tweeted about their oldest daughter, 7-year-old North West, saying, "I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God." He continued, "I'm at the ranch...come and get me."

He also wrote, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up," adding that Kris and Kim should "call me now."

A source close to the reality star told Entertainment Tonight, "Kim is completely devastated right now. Adding, "... Kim has always been public about everything in her life, but with Kanye and him being bipolar, she has always respected to keep that more private and within the family."



"Kanye tweeting about the family and painting her as trying to 'lock him up' has upset Kim because that wasn't her intention, and she only ever wants the best for her husband," the source told ET.

On Sunday, West held his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. He proceeded to go on an anti-abortion rant, revealing that he and Kim considered having an abortion when they found out Kim was pregnant with their first child, North West.

"I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying," he said at the rally. "I'm a rapper. And she said I'm pregnant. She was crying…Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to. She stood up, and she protected that child."

Kim is reportedly "furious" he revealed such a private detail about their family. "Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," a source says to PEOPLE. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

Another source to the family detailed similar concerns to ET from Kim saying: "She knows this is something North will see when she gets older, and that's heartbreaking."

If you know or are someone who needs mental health assistance right now, call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-NAMI or text “NAMI” to 741741. You are not alone.

