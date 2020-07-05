Kanye West Says He's Running for President in 2020 and People Have Thoughts

In a tweet on Saturday night, Kanye West announced that he's running for president in the 2020 election.

The news quickly elicited a range of reactions, including some from celebrities.

West has spoken about his intention to run for president in the 2020 election before, most notably at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Kanye West says he's running for president in 2020—as in right now, in the current election.

On Saturday evening, the rapper took to Twitter to casually announce the news, writing, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

While it wasn't immediate clear if the announcement was serious, this is far from the first time West has mentioned running for president in the 2020 election.

"I don't know what I'm fitting to lose after this it don't matter though because it ain't about me, it's about new ideas bro people with ideas people who believe in truth. and yes, as you probably could've guessed by this moment I have decided in 2020 to run for president," he said at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards while accepting his Video Vanguard Award.

West's announcement quickly garnered a range of reactions, including a tweet from Elon Musk, who replied to the tweet, "You have my full support!" and West's wife, Kim Kardashian, also replied with an American flag emoji.

The reactions to the tweet ranged from disbelief to full support to discussions about the rapper's past statements on slavery and his relationship with Donald Trump. Here are just some of the Twitter reactions to Kanye West's tweet about his 2020 presidential run, which truly run the gamut:

call it a late registration — Aiden Kauffman (@itsaidenk) July 5, 2020

Imma let you finish but no. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 5, 2020

I will be voting for Kanye West for President. pic.twitter.com/GEHqH4jblc — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 5, 2020

This is a ploy by Kanye to get Trump re-elected, Do NOT fall for it!!!! This is just to steal votes from Biden which only helps Trump — Gordon Gekko “Greed Mode” (@KingSelfComedy) July 5, 2020

Don't fall for this stunt, folks. Kanye is only trying to take votes away from Biden so his buddy Trump can win. pic.twitter.com/echwSEXvNt — Kevin Alexander (@kjmaje) July 5, 2020

Please say April fools pic.twitter.com/ptdTU6VNug — Powchica ⁷ ⟭⟬ + ⟬⟭=💜🐋 (@Powchica22) July 5, 2020

You got my vote king #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/bUCPe7VKXc — Bobby Shmurda Clips (@ShmurdaBobbyGS9) July 5, 2020

This description below seems to go well with the sentiment expressed in the tweet. pic.twitter.com/jpAeRM1LMV — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 5, 2020

Your music has taught me much about you... You have my wish and blessings brother. And being Black counts more Kanye. pic.twitter.com/jpHqmo9iFS — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 5, 2020

