On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West broke her silence on the concerning recent statements made by her husband, Kanye West. On Sunday, at a South Carolina rally, the rapper opened up about the couple's private decision to have North West and not have an abortion. In the days since, in a series of deleted tweets, Kanye has claimed that his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, allegedly attempted to "lock him up" and that he has allegedly been trying to divorce Kim.

The reality star and mother to their four children took to her Instagram story to address his recent comments and ask for "compassion" during this time for her and her family. It appears Kanye knew the statement was coming, tweeting Tuesday night, "Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval ... that's not what a wife should do." The tweet has since been deleted.

Kim's full statement:

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kim also address the recent comments her husband made over the weekend at his presidential campaign rally, writing:

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

She then finished the heartfelt public statement by saying:

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."

If you know or are someone who needs mental health assistance right now, call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-NAMI or text “NAMI” to 741741. You are not alone.

