Chrissy Teigen Says She Might Get Breast Reduction Surgery Now That She's Removed Her Implants

In a video on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Chrissy Teigen hinted that she might undergo breast reduction surgery in the future.

The video came a little over a month after Chrissy had her implants removed—a decision she's been very open about and has documented for her fans.

Chrissy posted in June that her breast implant removal surgery had gone perfectly, sharing the news on Instagram along with a picture of a card her daughter, Luna, made for her to mark the occasion.

Chrissy Teigen is thinking about having breast reduction surgery.

On Thursday, the model (and cookbook author/guru and mom of two) took to her Instagram Story to share some thoughts about undergoing the procedure in the future.

"We're working the jewels today," Chrissy said at the beginning of the clip, while adjusting her top before explaining that she was considering breast reduction. "This is supposed to go over each titty, but my boobs are too low. And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large."

Since nothing is really temporary on the internet, captures of the clips are available to watch on Twitter:

Chrissy Teigen reveals she's considering a second breast reduction, after having breast implants removed last month. pic.twitter.com/6yEgWPBIEZ — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) July 24, 2020

Chrissy underwent surgery last month to have her implants removed and reported on June 11 that the surgery had gone "perfectly."

Chrissy opened up about her decision to get implants during an interview for Glamour UK earlier this year.

"I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she explained. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

"Honestly, I kept them the same cup size," she added. "I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"

Personally, we think Chrissy is beautiful in every way and with all conceivable sizes and shapes of boobs. Ultimately, the only things that matter are her health and her comfort in her own body—both of which she is clearly prioritizing.

