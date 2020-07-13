Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Posted the Cutest Family Photo of Luna and Miles

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 christine teigen attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by daniele venturelliwireimage,
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

    Yet more extremely cute content by way of the Teigen-Legend family: Chrissy Teigen posted a sibling portrait of children Luna and Miles Stephens, and just to stress once again, it is extremely cute. Teigen also shared Luna and Miles' favorite animals in the caption, by way of emojis (which I'm assuming correspond to their sitting position in the photo.) Luna is a unicorn fan, it turns out, while Miles is very much into crocodiles.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    favorite animals: 🦄 and 🐊

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    On Twitter, Teigen also shared two major milestones Miles reached over the past week. The first, baby's first complete sentence! The sentence in question: "Mommy I need you to move, please." In a subsequent tweet, Teigen explained that Luna and Miles are all about saying please. "oh we are a HUGE please family. it is the only thing I am super proud of spearheading. VERY POLITE," she wrote.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The second milestone: baby's first subversive yet tragically misunderstood work of art, repurposing natural materials to create intriguing works of sculpture!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    This next bit might upset you a little, art lovers. John Legend not only picked up Miles' creation without wearing specialized art handling gloves; he also disposed of the entire thing in the toilet. I'm so sorry, Miles! One day you'll find an audience that appreciates your work!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

