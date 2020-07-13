Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of Luna and Miles Stephens, her children with husband John Legend, on Instagram Sunday.

She also shared Luna and Miles' favorite animals: unicorns and crocodiles, respectively.

On Twitter, Teigen revealed Miles' first complete sentence: "Mommy I need you to move, please."

Yet more extremely cute content by way of the Teigen-Legend family: Chrissy Teigen posted a sibling portrait of children Luna and Miles Stephens, and just to stress once again, it is extremely cute. Teigen also shared Luna and Miles' favorite animals in the caption, by way of emojis (which I'm assuming correspond to their sitting position in the photo.) Luna is a unicorn fan, it turns out, while Miles is very much into crocodiles.





On Twitter, Teigen also shared two major milestones Miles reached over the past week. The first, baby's first complete sentence! The sentence in question: "Mommy I need you to move, please." In a subsequent tweet, Teigen explained that Luna and Miles are all about saying please. "oh we are a HUGE please family. it is the only thing I am super proud of spearheading. VERY POLITE," she wrote.

miles' just said his longest sentence yet! "mommy I need you to move, please" ijhfudsfdkujodif (twitter doubles as my baby book) — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

The second milestone: baby's first subversive yet tragically misunderstood work of art, repurposing natural materials to create intriguing works of sculpture!

he also took a poop log straight out of his butt and put it onto the coffee table yesterday. John can confirm!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

This next bit might upset you a little, art lovers. John Legend not only picked up Miles' creation without wearing specialized art handling gloves; he also disposed of the entire thing in the toilet. I'm so sorry, Miles! One day you'll find an audience that appreciates your work!

i also picked it up with my bare hand and took it to the toilet because i give up — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 12, 2020

