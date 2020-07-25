Demi Lovato Shared an Emotional Post on the Two-Year Anniversary of Her Overdose

In an emotional Instagram post on Friday, Demi Lovato reflected on her life now, two years after her 2018 overdose.

The singer wrote that she's feeling "so grateful" about where her life is now, calling the anniversary of her overdose her "miracle day."

In the post, Demi also shared a clip that her fiancé, Max Ehrich, filmed on the way to proposing to her.

Demi Lovato is feeling grateful right now.

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share an emotional post reflecting on her life now, two years after her highly-publicized overdose in 2018.

"Feeling so grateful so I wrote something... (swipe left) 🤍 ps. @maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me 🥺🥰 Love you honey.." she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a dreamy black and white video clip of Demi in the car and a several slides of screenshots of a note from her phone.



In the note, Demi wrote:

"Today is my miracle day. I'm so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr's at Cedar's Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only two years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible.

And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past two years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

