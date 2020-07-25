Today's Top Stories
1
Portland’s Jo Ann Hardesty Has a Message for Trump
2
Taylor Fans Think Her BF Joe Co-Wrote Two Songs
3
The Black Designers Who Shaped Fashion History
4
Biden Needs to Choose a Black Female Running Mate
5
Face Mask and Chill With Loren Gray

Demi Lovato Shared an Emotional Post on the Two-Year Anniversary of Her Overdose

By Kayleigh Roberts
new york, ny march 20 demi lovato attends build series to discuss smurfs the lost village at build studio on march 20, 2017 in new york city photo by mike pontfilmmagic
Mike PontGetty Images
  • In an emotional Instagram post on Friday, Demi Lovato reflected on her life now, two years after her 2018 overdose.
    • The singer wrote that she's feeling "so grateful" about where her life is now, calling the anniversary of her overdose her "miracle day."
      • In the post, Demi also shared a clip that her fiancé, Max Ehrich, filmed on the way to proposing to her.

        Demi Lovato is feeling grateful right now.

        On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share an emotional post reflecting on her life now, two years after her highly-publicized overdose in 2018.

        "Feeling so grateful so I wrote something... (swipe left) 🤍 ps. @maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me 🥺🥰 Love you honey.." she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a dreamy black and white video clip of Demi in the car and a several slides of screenshots of a note from her phone.

        In the note, Demi wrote:

        "Today is my miracle day. I'm so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr's at Cedar's Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only two years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible.
        And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past two years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."
        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        Related Stories
        Harry & Meghan's Book Might Upset the Royals
        The Spice Girls Shared Kim K's New Instagram Post
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Meghan & Kate's 'Distant Politeness' Revealed
        Harry & Meghan's Book Might Upset the Royals
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Blake and Ryan Let Taylor Reveal Their Baby's Name
        Ciara Gave Birth to Her Third Child
        T. Swift’s 'Folklore' Easter Eggs Explained
        Wait, Did Taylor Reveal the Name of Blake's Baby?
        Taylor Fans Are Worried She and Joe Broke Up
        Gabrielle and Dwyane Sing Together in a Cute Video
        Taylor Fans Think Her BF Joe Co-Wrote Two Songs
        Did Taylor Send a Gift for Joe and Sophie's Baby?