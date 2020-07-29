Kylie Jenner has a wax figure of Kris Jenner in her home, she shared on her Instagram story—and it's alarmingly lifelike.

Kylie revealed her sisters were all eager to own the wax figure.

"I don't want to get any texts or phone calls from my sisters after this. She's mine," Kylie said.

Listen: It is not for me to judge how others choose to decorate their homes. And it's not for me to judge how others choose to stay close to their loved ones, particularly as ongoing lockdown measures have kept us all apart for far longer than we'd prefer. So I will refrain from issuing judgement on the terrifyingly lifelike wax figure of Kris Jenner that Kylie Jenner has inexplicably welcomed into her home, as she revealed on her Instagram story yesterday.

@kyliejenner Instagram

Yes, the figure looks so realistic that I'm not entirely convinced it's not Kris Jenner herself, entombed in a waxy grave à la the 2005 horror classic House of Wax. Yes, I would 100% succumb to instant cardiac arrest should I wander downstairs for a midnight drink and see Wax Kris guarding the liquor. And yes, I absolutely believe Kylie should launch Wax Kris directly into the sun before she consumes the souls of the entire extended Kardashian-Jenner dynasty. But again: It is not for me to judge!

Bafflingly, it sounds like the sisters Kardashian-Jenner were all desperate to desecrate the sanctity of their homes with the presence of Wax Kris. Displaying the figure on her Instagram story, Kylie declared, "She's mine now. I don't want to get any texts or phone calls from my sisters after this. She's mine." Don't fight it, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, or Kendall! It's far too late for Kylie, but you can still escape the soul-devouring rampage of Wax Kris!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.