On Instagram, Kim Kardashian posted an extremely sweet photo of herself, mom Kris Jenner, and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, wearing co-ordinated outfits and sporting matching blonde 'dos (Jenner and Campbell's lean warmer with brunette roots, while Kardashian's hair is an icier, gray-ish shade). "My favorite ladies," Kardashian captioned the photo, adding, "Fun fact my grandma has a creep IG account to see what were all up to." Cute!

The photo wasn't taken recently—after all, the Kardashian-Jenners are in lockdown like the rest of us. A bit of digging indicates it's a behind-the-scenes shot from a 2018 KKW Beauty campaign, in which all three women look equally gorgeous:

While Kardashian's currently back to her signature dark brown hair (as evidenced by the makeup tutorial she filmed recently, featuring a delightful cameo by North West) there's a strong chance she'll revisit the bleach once quarantine measures are lifted. On Instagram, she posted a throwback photo of herself with long, cool blonde waves, tagging hair stylist Chris Appleton and writing, "Really thinking about this blonde hair." Honestly, it's a testament to her self-control in the face of immense, endless boredom that she hasn't just DIY-ed it at home.

