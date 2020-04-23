Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Mary Jo Campbell Twinned With Blonde Hair

By Emily Dixon
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
  • Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of herself, mom Kris Jenner, and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell twinning (triplet-ing?) with blonde hair.
  • The photo is probably a throwback from 2018, when all three starred in a KKW Beauty campaign together.
  • "My favorite ladies," Kardashian captioned the gorgeous snap.

    Readers, are you honestly telling me you've never gathered your mom and grandma together for a family hair bleaching session, before posing for a professionally styled photo in matching designer cream outfits and platinum blonde hair? Damn it, friends, you'll never make it as a Kardashian!

    On Instagram, Kim Kardashian posted an extremely sweet photo of herself, mom Kris Jenner, and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, wearing co-ordinated outfits and sporting matching blonde 'dos (Jenner and Campbell's lean warmer with brunette roots, while Kardashian's hair is an icier, gray-ish shade). "My favorite ladies," Kardashian captioned the photo, adding, "Fun fact my grandma has a creep IG account to see what were all up to." Cute!

    The photo wasn't taken recently—after all, the Kardashian-Jenners are in lockdown like the rest of us. A bit of digging indicates it's a behind-the-scenes shot from a 2018 KKW Beauty campaign, in which all three women look equally gorgeous:

    While Kardashian's currently back to her signature dark brown hair (as evidenced by the makeup tutorial she filmed recently, featuring a delightful cameo by North West) there's a strong chance she'll revisit the bleach once quarantine measures are lifted. On Instagram, she posted a throwback photo of herself with long, cool blonde waves, tagging hair stylist Chris Appleton and writing, "Really thinking about this blonde hair." Honestly, it's a testament to her self-control in the face of immense, endless boredom that she hasn't just DIY-ed it at home.

