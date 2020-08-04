Today's Top Stories
1
BLM Has Failed Female Sexual Assault Survivors
2
Every Woman Should Own These Tanks
3
What's Going on With 'The Bachelorette'?
4
Japanese Clothing Brands to Add to Your Closet
5
The It-Girl Style of the Summer: Goddess Braids

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Tracee Ellis Ross Looked Flawless in a Black String Bikini and Jordans

By Emily Dixon
pasadena, california february 22 tracee ellis ross attends the 51st naacp image awards at the pasadena civic auditorium on february 22, 2020 in pasadena, california photo by aaron j thorntonfilmmagic
Aaron J. ThorntonGetty Images
  • Tracee Ellis Ross nailed poolside style in a gorgeous new post on Instagram.
  • Ross wore a black string bikini with suede Jordans, draping a loose greige jacket around her waist.
  • "Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool. And I’m too scared to have a party," she captioned the post.

    I would wager all my worldly assets (if student debt can be considered "assets") that Tracee Ellis Ross has never put together a less than exceptional outfit. The latest example: a poolside look comprising a black string bikini, brown and white suede Jordans, and a loose greige jacket draped alternately around her waist or shoulders. "Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool. And I’m too scared to have a party," she captioned her Instagram post. "Siri play “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    If you're not following Ross on Instagram (and you should rectify that at once), you might not be aware that she's continued to provide non-stop fashion inspiration throughout lockdown. Speaking to Tyler the Creator for Interview magazine, she shared, "People are like, 'Are you still dressing up in the pandemic?' I was like, 'Well, I have a different version of it.' I haven’t worn pants with zippers or a thing that I have to send to the dry cleaners, but, yeah, I still put on a lip, I’ve got fresh-cut flowers in my house."

    Shop Air Jordans

    Air Jordan 1 Low
    Air Jordan 1 Low
    nike
    $90.00
    SHOP IT
    Jordan Delta
    Jordan Delta
    nike
    $130.00
    SHOP IT
    Air Jordan 1 Retro High
    Air Jordan 1 Retro High
    nike
    $127.97
    SHOP IT
    Jordan Aerospace 720
    Jordan Aerospace 720
    nike
    $119.97
    SHOP IT

    Last year, she discussed her red carpet looks with British Vogue (oh, to see Ross on a red carpet again!). "I’m partnered with a joyous stylist, Karla Welch. When I have an event coming up, I’ll send her inspiration pictures or we’ll come up with a theme, but mostly I just wear what makes my heart sing," she said. "Clothing for me started out as armour and now it’s truly a form of creative expression.”

    Related Stories
    Tracee Ellis Ross Dropped a Baby Hair Tutorial
    Tracee Ellis Ross Drops Phase 2 of Her Hair Line
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Ryan and Blake Are Sorry for Plantation Wedding
    Ashley Graham on Loving Her Post-Pregnancy Body
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Queen's Subtle Message of Support for Meghan
    Kate and William's Birthday Post for Meghan
    What to Know About Tayshia Adams
    Meghan and Harry's Dog's Name Is Revealed
    The Queen Told Harry That He and Meghan Can Return
    Harry's Adorable Reaction to Meeting Meghan
    Kate and William Shared an Unseen Photo of Louis
    Meghan Bought Kate a Super Thoughtful Gift