As a cause that's close to his heart (and will likely continue to be an important component of Archewell), Prince Harry wrote an impassioned and personal article in Fast Company.

In it, he describes the "crisis of truth" as created by social media platforms, and expressed particular fear about this as a father to Archie Harrison.

ICYMI, Harry apparently once had a private Facebook account way back in 2008 to 2012, so he knows about the platforms he's discussing.

In a new article in Fast Company titled, "Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it," Prince Harry is continuing the work he and Meghan Markle have begun, and which will likelycontinue to be an important cause via their new nonprofit Archewell. And contained within the moving, impassioned piece was a surprisingly personal reference to his role as a father to his 15-month-old son Archie.

The article begins with a reference to Harry and Meghan's support of the Facebook boycott campaign. "A little over four weeks ago, my wife and I started calling business leaders, heads of major corporations, and chief marketing officers at brands and organizations we all use in our daily lives.

"Our message was clear: The digital landscape is unwell and companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth."

The article then goes on to urge companies to "[draw] a line in the sand" against unacceptable online practices and work to remodel the online space to be more driven by compassion and empathy:

"Companies that purchase online ads must also recognize that our digital world has an impact on the physical world—on our collective health, on our democracies, on the ways we think and interact with each other, on how we process and trust information. Because, if we are susceptible to the coercive forces in digital spaces, then we have to ask ourselves—what does this mean for our children? As a father, this is especially concerning to me."



Pool/Samir Hussein Getty Images

The whole piece is worth a read, honestly—it's both compelling and clearly personal to the royal.

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.