Today's Top Stories
1
Blake and Ryan Let Taylor Reveal Their Baby's Name
2
Get a Sneak Peek at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
3
Biden Needs to Choose a Black Female Running Mate
4
The Black Designers Who Shaped Fashion History
5
K-Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Prince Harry Had a Secret Instagram Account With a Hilarious Handle

By Emily Dixon
london, united kingdom february 28 the duke of sussex outside abbey road studios in london, united kingdom on february 28, 2020 the duke of sussex watched the invictus games choir perform with jon bon jovi, an american singer songwriter and met the members of the choir photo by dinendra hariaanadolu agency via getty images
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
  • Prince Harry once had a secret Instagram account with the username @SpikeyMau5, royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed in new book Finding Freedom.
  • The username is a reference to his Facebook alias, Spike Wells, as well as his favorite DJ, Deadmau5.
  • Alas, @SpikeyMau5 has since been deleted from Instagram.

    It's jarring enough to imagine Prince Harry idling a few royal hours away by scrolling through Instagram, perhaps uploading the odd photo of some particularly remarkable latte art using the Valencia filter. What's even more staggering: Prince Harry reportedly named his secret Instagram account after his favorite DJ, Deadmau5, as well as his Facebook alias, Spike Wells. The not at all embarrassing outcome? @SpikeyMau5.

    According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, whose Sussex biography Finding Freedom is being serialized by the Times of London, Meghan Markle began following @SpikeyMau5 around the time of their secret first date, at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse in London. With the profile photo a shot of Deadmau5's mouse ear helmet, it's unlikely anyone could have guessed she was actually following Harry.

    What the Duchess' followers might have guessed was that she'd met someone during her trip to London. According to Scobie and Durand, Meghan posted on Instagram after their first date, sharing a photo of a Love Heart reading "Kiss Me" with the caption "Lovehearts in #London." Cute!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Back to Harry's secret life online: In May, news broke that he'd maintained a Facebook profile between 2008 and 2012 under the name "Spike Wells" (Scotland Yard officers often referred to the Prince as Spike, according to the Times.) Harry/Spike listed his hometown as Maun, Botswana, and his interests as "all sports." Oh, and he posted several photos of himself and his then girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. So that's Instagram and Facebook down; who's going to do us all a favor and leak Harry's Tumblr?

    Related Stories
    Harry and Meghan Felt Unsupported by the Palace
    Inside Harry & Queen's Final Royal Exit Meeting
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Uh, William Said Harry Was "Blindsided by Lust"
    The Women of 'Friends' Reunited For a Voting PSA
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Ryan Reynolds Offers a Reward to Find a Teddy Bear
    Royal Insiders Debunked a False Story About Meghan
    Kylie Bought Stormi a $200K Pony
    Beatrice Asked Last-Minute to Borrow Queen's Gown
    Harry and Meghan Felt Unsupported by the Palace
    Meg Tried to Fit Into Royal Family. It Broke Her.
    Kanye Apologized to Kim for His Comments About Her
    William and Harry Are Now "Separate Entities"