Back in the day, Prince Harry was reportedly on Facebook under the alias "Spike Wells."

According to Page Six, Harry's secret Facebook included pictures of him and his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

The account was reportedly active for four years, from 2008 until 2012.

If you're a member of the royal family, having a personal social media presence is, to say the least, highly discouraged. We all remember mourning the purge of Meghan Markle's personal Instagram and the shuttering of her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

It's expected for royals-by-marriage to have a history on social media, but some of the younger generation of royals have ventured into the social media wilds themselves—albeit not always under their own names.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry himself had a secret Facebook account back in the day. Citing reporting from the Mirror, the site says Harry's account was under the very normal, not at all obviously fake name "Spike Wells" and boasted more than 400 friends "including some of the UK’s wealthiest and most glamorous socialites."

The account was reportedly active from 2008 until 2012 and listed "Spike's" interests as "all sports" and his hometown as Maun, Botswana (a known favorite location of Harry's). If you had stumbled across the account when it was active, you might have cracked the code, since the photos included pics of Harry and his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, among others.

BRB, going to scour Instagram for a Spike Wells Finsta.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

