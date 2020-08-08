In a new documentary, Princess Diana's royal biographer is weighing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial royal exit and Finding Freedom, the book about it.

Andrew Morton, who famously penned the Diana's biography Diana: Her True Story, spoke for the Channel 5 documentary, Harry and Meghan: The New Revelations.

Morton said that he believes Meghan has been "frustrated by the fact that she's not been able to give her side of the story" when it comes to inaccurate stories that were published about her during her time as a senior working royal.

Princess Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, is Team Meghan.

The royal expert, best known for penning the Diana biography has officially weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial royal exit and the new biography, , which details what went on behind the scenes of that exit.

Speaking in the new Channel 5 documentary, Harry and Meghan: The New Revelations (which premieres tonight at 9 p.m. in the UK, if you happen to have access to British TV to watch it), Morton revealed that, in his expert opinion, Meghan probably felt very frustrated during her time as a senior working royal.

"She's been frustrated by the fact that she's not been able to give her side of the story," he says in the documentary, according to the Daily Mail. "All kinds of stories have come out about her, and she's not been able to answer back, and it's something she's found immensely frustrating."

FWIW, Morton added that he really feels for Meghan, who he thinks was trying her best to make things work in the United Kingdom.

"I feel for this poor girl, I mean, she came into this country, parachuted in," he says in the doc. "She's marrying into a very difficult family, that everybody finds difficult to come into. And she's someone who didn't know an awful lot about British history, British culture and as she said herself 'she's gonna hit the ground running. And she hit the ground running, but she found she came up against a brick wall."

So, you know, Team Meghan.

