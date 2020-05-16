Meghan Markle Has "Americanized" Prince Harry Since the Royal Exit, According to One Royal Expert

A royal expert who really understands Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's situation has weighed in on the impact of their royal exit.

Former Ladies of London star Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, thinks that the Sussexes' move to the United States has already started to "Americanize" Harry.

Montagu also discussed Harry and Meghan's decision to move from Canada to the United States and admitted that she was "surprised" by how quickly they made the move.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially living in the United States and some people think it might be changing the couple in some pretty big ways. Specifically, that it might be changing Harry.

Former Ladies of London star Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke and host of the Smithsonian Chanel's new series, An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates, thinks the move has probably made Harry more American.

"I think that Meghan has slightly Americanized Harry. I love it," Montagu told People, adding that she was "surprised" by the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had decided to move to the United States from their temporary home in Canada as quickly as they did following their royal exit.

"I actually thought they were going to stay in Canada, just because I thought it would be more peaceful for them," she said. "I thought it was a good transition country—a good compromise."

Montagu's royal cred is real; she's married to Luke Timothy Charles Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke—son of the 11th Earl of Sandwich—and, as such, understands better than almost anyone else on the planet the stresses that come with being thrust into royal life.

