image
Today's Top Stories
1
Roth IRA vs. 401K: Where to Stash Your Cash
image
2
The Couple Using Airbnb to Cover Baby Costs
image
3
Love Wine? Right This Way...
image
4
Please Bury Me With My Catbird Stacking Rings
image
5
Required Reading: 'Red At The Bone'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's All-Female Team Is a First for the Royal Family

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • This is apparently a first for the royal family.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just hired a female private secretary and trustee of the Sussex Royal Foundation—making them the latest in a long line of female hires for the Sussexes. According to HELLO!, this is apparently a first, to have such a female-led team (I don't believe that every single staff member is female; I think we're talking about women in prominent, senior staff-level positions). And to read their resumés, they're all total badasses—I just spent a few minutes envisioning what it would look like to work under and learn from all these amazing ladies.

        Here's just a few members of the Meghan-Harry "dream team":

        • Fiona Mcilwham (private secretary), former British ambassador to Albania: "Fiona reportedly won over palace officials and the couple themselves, who had hoped to hire a joint private secretary from within the royal household roster."
        • Karen Blackett (first trustee of the Sussex Royal Foundation), chairwoman of media agency MediaCom UK: "Karen was also named number one in the 2015 Powerlist of the 100 most influential people of African or African Caribbean heritage in the UK."
        • Sara Latham (head of communications), former special advisor. "She was a former senior advisor on Hillary Clinton's 2016 electoral campaign and a special advisor to the Labour politician [Tessa Jowell]."
        • Julie Burley (head of communications, Invictus Games): "[She] has worked as head of communications for Prince Harry's Invictus Games since March 2014."
        • Clara Madden (projects manager): "She was tasked with making sure planning ahead of the royal wedding went smoothly, from the couple's first public engagement to the big day itself." She was even the person to do the bouquet handoff!
        • Natalie Campbell (a foundation director): "Natalie, who parted ways with Prince William and Kate to take on her new role, is said to have formed a close bond with Meghan after working together on her Grenfell charity community cookbook."
        • Heather Wong (Harry's deputy private secretary), said to be leaving.
        • Nanny (name TBD), pictured for the first time in August.

          You can see photos of the staffers here, but they usually hang out in the background while the focus is on Harry and Meghan. Considering how insanely busy the pair is, staffers absolutely have their work cut our for them (in a good way).

          View this post on Instagram

          Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ - it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA

          A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

          I can't wait to see what they do in the upcoming months.

              For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

              subscribe here

              Related Stories
              The Duchess of Sussex guest edits British Vogue
              Potential Items in Meghan Markle's Capsule
              image
              Kate, William and Family Just Flew Commercial
              Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
              More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
              image Kate, William and Family Just Flew Commercial
              The Duchess of Sussex guest edits British Vogue Potential Items in Meghan Markle's Capsule
              Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
              image Jessica Mulroney Defends Meghan on Instagram
              image
              Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
              image Archie Harrison Might Follow in Diana's Footsteps
              image Harry and Meghan Wanted to Live in Windsor Castle
              image Queen Elizabeth II Always Travels With This Cake
              image Olivia Colman Once Accidentally Met the Queen IRL
              The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day Kate Takes George and Charlotte to a London Club
              image Harry & Meghan's Privacy Policies Break Tradition