In the latest development in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit, the couple have cut ties from Harbottle & Lewis, the law firm that represents the Queen.

Royal insiders say the split is a strong indication that Harry and Meghan will not return to their lives as full-time working royals when they review their exit with the Queen next year.

The Sussexes also replaced Harbottle & Lewis at their non-profit, Archewell, which will now be represented by "rival firm" Fieldfisher.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just took a major step toward making their royal exit permanent.

Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden revealed Friday that the Sussexes have filed official documents to cut ties with the Queen's longtime legal team at Harbottle & Lewis. According to Eden, the move came as a surprise to insiders because Harry has been personally represented by Harbottle since he was a teen and even asked senior partner Gerrard Tyrrell to become a director of the Sussex Royal charity.

Royal insiders say this development is a big hint that Harry and Meghan won't rejoin the ranks of working royals when they review their first year post-split with the Queen next year.

"It would appear to demonstrate that they have no intention of coming back," a courtier explained. "The choice of lawyers is of great importance to the Royal Household and Gerrard was a useful neutral link man between the Sussexes and the Palace."

In addition to representing Harry and the rest of the royal family, Harbottle & Lewis was originally tapped to work with the Sussexes' new non-profit, Archewell, but they've been replaced there too. Now, a "rival firm," Fieldfisher, will rep the Sussex non-profit in legal matters.



"They wanted to instruct their own lawyers, not those also used by the Royal Family. They are on an independent path," a royal source explained to the Daily Mail.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

