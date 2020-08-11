Watching the latest season of Netflix's Selling Sunset comes with the usual drama that comes with selling expensive houses, in addition to the rivalry between members of the Oppenheim Group, and uh...divorce? All right, so that one wasn't exactly a shocker if you 1) have a cell phone with service 2) keep up with the Selling Sunset drama even when the cameras aren't rolling. By now, you've probably heard that Chrishell Stause and her husband of two years, Justin Hartley, have split. This was, at least to me, a low-key shocker due to how much Chrishell talked about how lovey-dovey she was with Justin.

Hartley filed for divorce on July 8, 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences," apparently leaving Chrishell totally blindsided. The divorce wasn't finalized until November.

In one episode of the new season, Chrishell told co-star Mary Fitzgerald that she found he filed the divorce papers via a text message from him, and then "45 minutes later, the world knew." They were only a month into filming the latest season when news broke of the split.

"This is still new for me trying to adjust to such an uncomfortable thing but unfortunately yes, the cameras were there," she said to Entertainment Tonight. "It's not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone. If I'm being 100 percent honest with you, it's friggin' awkward. They were there and some of it is going to be shown and I'm dreading that."

Justin is now dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, and they were spotted locking lips in late May. A source claimed to ET, "Chrishell is upset because they only split at the end of 2019, but she understands they both need to move on." Speaking of moving on...is Chrishell single at present?

Chrishell isn't dating anyone, as far as we can tell.

Alright, after some major Instagram investigation and reading too many articles, it looks like Chrishell isn't dating anyone. Of course, that doesn't stop her from voicing who she would like to in the future.

On an episode of RealiTea With Derek Z, Chrishell was asked about her dream celebrity date. She responded without hesitation, "Oh, that's an easy one. Brad Pitt! And we know he's single, so there you go. It's so cliché, but it's a cliché for a reason."

The actress also explained to Access in an interview how she's getting familiar with dating in the world of social media. "Instagram DMs seem to be a popular thing that I didn't know about because I was [with Justin] for so long," she said. "It's a fun fact that I'm learning now." I wonder who's in her DMs!

