Two years after they got married, fan-favorite couple Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley suddenly filed for divorce. Not only was this a shock to their fans, but apparently it was a shock to Stause as well—and details about why the couple split have been few so far. We'll see Stause next on season 3 of real estate reality show Selling Sunset (premiering on Netflix August 7), and if early indications are any sign, we might actually get some of the details we've all been waiting for. This Is Us actor Hartley never actually appeared on Selling Sunset, but Stause talked about him in both seasons 1 and 2. But the super-in love couple seemed like they were blissfully happy—and then, suddenly, not so much. What happened? And how much will Selling Sunset tell us about all the drama?

Stause and Hartley's surprise divorce was filed in November 2019.

Here's context if you're unfamiliar: Hartley filed for divorce from Stause on November 22, 2019, citing irreconcilable differences. This, apparently, was a huge shock for Stause, who had literally just posted this on November 15:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to a source, the divorce left her "reeling"—on top of the sudden news, she moved out of the house they shared together. “Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” they said.

“He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take,” they added. “She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

The source also shared that the divorce filing made her feel like “Justin never took their marriage seriously at all,” adding, “Justin has already been married, and divorced, once before." [Hartley has one child from a previous marriage.]

And thus far, that's about as much as we knew regarding the reasons behind the split. Stause posted a cryptic quote about people changing, but didn't offer much by way of explanation about it.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The end of Selling Sunset season 2 had an epic Chrishell-Justin teaser.

So after the finale, a card appeared that read, "Still to come," followed by the tease to end all teases: The news of the divorce breaking, and Stause's reaction.

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Stause is then heard telling friend and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald.

"He just blindsided you?" Fitzgerald asks.

Stause nods.

"It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows," she adds, breaking down in tears. "I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?"

But apparently there might be more to the story: "She knows why this happened," Davina Potratz says. OH BOY.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Thus far, there's no season 3 trailer, but if that is any indication, Stause has some thoughts and would love to share them. I think viewers can expect to see the show explore what happened—to what degree, it's not clear, but it's guaranteed to be juicy.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.