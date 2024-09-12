Spoilers for all of Selling Sunset season 8 ahead. Selling Sunset season 8, which premiered on Netflix on September 6, 2024, marks a turning point for the franchise. Even before the season premiered, cast members like Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani began speaking out online, publicly criticizing their co-stars and producers after they saw the new episodes. Once the season dropped and viewers got the chance to chime in, the online chatter about the show—and new tea from the cast's press run—began to eclipse the show itself.

After season 8, for the first time in Selling Sunset's history, the future of Netflix's reality TV juggernaut is truly in question. Will the Oppenheim Group realtors put aside their slights to film together (and let the slights play out onscreen)? If not, which of the stars will take their final bow? We're keeping track of all the news on Selling Sunset season 9 below.

Has 'Selling Sunset' been renewed for season 9?

Netflix has not announced whether Selling Sunset has been renewed for season 9. The real-estate series is usually renewed for two seasons at a time (see seasons 2-3, 4-5, and 6-7) and filmed back-to-back, but season 8 did not include the tell-tale teaser reel that signals that a new season has already been filmed. Still, Selling Sunset is one of the streaming giant's biggest shows, so odds are it will be back for more episodes.

Chrishell Stause during a confessional interview in Selling Sunset season 8. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When would 'Selling Sunset' season 9 be released?

If Selling Sunset season 9 is renewed, filming likely won't happen soon. Fans have spent the past week clamoring for any news of a possible season 8 reunion, but according to Variety, the reunion is not happening. Netflix still hasn't commented on the situation, but if some cast members refuse to film with each other, any discussion of a new season will have to wait until that's sorted out.

Which of the cast will return for 'Selling Sunset' season 9?

By the end of season 8, the Oppenheim's Group Sunset Blvd office (the onscreen version at least) counts its usual cast of agents: Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi, and new addition Alanna Gold. However, now that the season's out, several cast members' returns are now in question.

After several seasons of feuding, Chrishell publicly declared that she would no longer film with Nicole after Nicole accused Emma Hernan of sleeping with a married man. Speaking to Extra on September 4 , Chrishell said that she would not continue on the series if Nicole remained a cast member.

“I will never work on a show with her again," she said of Nicole. "After eight seasons and seeing someone systematically try to plot against several people ... Why are we giving her more airtime? The audience doesn't want to see this or hear this. When somebody’s just hungry for camera time and lies, the audience is over it."

Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan pose for a selfie (captured by Chrishell Stause) in Selling Sunset season 8. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Meanwhile, Chelsea is protesting the possible addition of Amanda Lynn, a real estate agent and friend of Bre who revealed the news that Chelsea's husband Jeff Lazkani was cheating. In a September 6 post on X (formerly Twitter) , Chelsea referenced Amanda's previous tweets that had recently resurfaced, writing, "Made it clear and putting it in writing, if racist Amanda is on the show as a cast member. I’m out."

In a September 11 interview with Us Weekly, Amanda said that she "wishes the whole situation was done differently," and apologized for her tweets. "I regret any engagement with harmful language over a decade ago, and it doesn’t reflect who I am today," she said.

Amanda also told the outlet that she currently doesn't have any plans to join the series. "I’ve never spoken with them about joining. So who knows what will happen. I’m just really focused on my career. I love where I’m at. I focus and just keep my options open. I’ll say that.”

Mary Bonnett, Nicole Young, and Amanza Smith have a heated conversation in Selling Sunset season 8. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Bre Tiesi has also found herself in hot water with some of her co-stars. In a Cosmopolitan UK interview, she revealed that she has "no idea" where she stands with Chrishell since season 8 was filmed. She said, "I don't have problem with Chrishell at all, I just haven't spoken her."

However, per Reddit, Chrishell said in a Snapchat Q&A that she is no longer friends or on speaking terms with Bre. Though Chrishell remained coy, she did mention the lawsuit that Bre is currently facing. According to PEOPLE, Bre was sued in April 2024 by three of her former employees, who claim that they were "subjected to inappropriate and violent behavior" and "harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation" by the realtor, per the court filing.