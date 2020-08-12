Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have bought their first U.S. home together in Santa Barbara, California, as People reports.

The Sussexes moved into their new home in July, a representative for the couple confirmed.

Meghan and Harry have "settled into the quiet privacy of their community," their rep said.

An exciting Sussex update! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found their permanent family home in the U.S., buying a house in the seaside town of Santa Barbara, California. And they've already had a little time to settle in: A representative for the Sussexes told People, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year."

Meghan, Harry, and baby Archie are already enjoying the privacy of their new town, which is around 100 miles away from their former location, Los Angeles. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family," their representative said.

Privacy has been a challenge for the Sussexes since their big move to the U.S., with photographers hounding them at all hours of the day. Last month, Meghan and Harry took legal action after drones were used to take photos of baby Archie. Their lawyer, Michael Kump, wrote in a complaint that the couple were suing because of "serial intrusions on the privacy of a 14-month-old child in his own home, and the desire and responsibility of any parent to do what is necessary to protect their children from this manufactured feeding frenzy."

"Some paparazzi and media outlets have flown drones a mere 20 feet above the house, as often as three times a day, to obtain photographs of the couple and their young son in their private residence," Kump continued. "Others have flown helicopters above the backyard of the residence, as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 7:00 p.m., waking neighbors and their son, day after day. And still others have even cut holes in the security fence itself to peer through it." Let's hope that in their new Santa Barbara home, Meghan, Harry, and Archie get the peace and privacy they deserve.





