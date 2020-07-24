Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Taking Legal Action Over Drone Photos of Archie

By Emily Dixon
britain's prince harry and his wife meghan, duchess of sussex, holding their son archie, meet archbishop desmond tutu at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation in cape town, south africa, september 25, 2019 reuterstoby melvillepool
TOBY MELVILLEGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are suing after drones were used to take photos of their son Archie.
  • The Sussexes' lawyer, Michael Kump, described "serial intrusions on the privacy of a 14-month-old child in his own home."
  • Kump said media outlets flew drones and helicopters over the family's home, while others cut holes in the security fence surrounding the residence.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking legal action after drones were used to take photos of their son Archie in their Los Angeles home, the BBC reports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer, Michael Kump, filed a complaint in Los Angeles Thursday, stating that the photos, which were taken during the coronavirus lockdown, were an invasion of privacy.

    In the complaint, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Kump said the Sussexes were suing due to "serial intrusions on the privacy of a 14-month-old child in his own home, and the desire and responsibility of any parent to do what is necessary to protect their children from this manufactured feeding frenzy."

    "Some paparazzi and media outlets have flown drones a mere 20 feet above the house, as often as three times a day, to obtain photographs of the couple and their young son in their private residence," Kump wrote. "Others have flown helicopters above the backyard of the residence, as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 7:00 p.m., waking neighbors and their son, day after day. And still others have even cut holes in the security fence itself to peer through it."

    In a statement, Kump said, "Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right."

    "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions."

