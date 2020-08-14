In things I never knew I needed, but now can't live without: Meghan Markle talking about hard-hitting, honest journalism. On Friday, she interviewed Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit newsroom 19th News, for their The 19th Represents Summit. Meghan served as a moderator, but was able to answer a few questions in regard to her experiences as a biracial woman and mother.

"It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment," Meghan said in regard to her recent move to Los Angeles with Prince Harry and Archie. "If there's any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role…it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning."

She continued: "From my standpoint, it's not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really—it's something I look forward to being a part of. And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven't been able to of late. So, yeah, it's good to be home."

For the occasion, Meghan wore a peach Hugo Boss top paired with bracelets from Cartier and Monica Vinader.

The Duchess also praised Ramshaw and their organization, saying she's always looking for more high-quality journalism. She and Harry are currently in legal battles with numerous British tabloids.

"What's so fascinating, at least from my standpoint and my personal experience the past couple of years, is that the headline alone, the clickbait alone, makes an imprint," said Meghan on her experience with the media. "That is part of how we start to view the world, how we interact with other people."

My serotonin levels hitting the roof listening to Meghan Markle talk about women in journalism (thanks to @eramshaw/@19thnews) pic.twitter.com/MxQqOCNHqG — Melissa Brown (@itsmelissabrown) August 14, 2020

