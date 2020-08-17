Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Wrote the Instagram Captions for @SussexRoyal Herself

By Emily Dixon
london, united kingdom march 11 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time meghan, duchess of sussex attends the 2019 commonwealth day service at westminster abbey on march 11, 2019 in london, england photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

    Here's an interesting revelation from Sussex biography Finding Freedom: Followers of the now defunct @SussexRoyal Instagram account were often hearing directly from Meghan Markle herself, especially in the account's early days. According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, as Town and Country reports, Meghan and Harry were often frustrated by "their inability to speak for themselves" as senior royals, required instead to share news through the royal family's communications team. Having their own Instagram account, therefore, gave Meghan a platform again, after she had to surrender her blog and personal Instagram account when she became a royal.

    "Launching the account was a somewhat liberating experience for Meghan," an anonymous aide told Scobie and Durand. "Not having a platform of her own to talk directly to the public was one of the toughest changes for her, especially after building so much of her own brand on Instagram and her blog. @SussexRoyal meant that she finally had a place to curate."

    "Meghan drafted a lot of the posts herself in the early days," Scobie and Durand write in Finding Freedom. "It was one of the things that kept her occupied during her final days of pregnancy." Meghan and Harry also curated the appearance of the Instagram account, choosing the trademark @SussexRoyal dark blue color and electing to add white borders to photos they shared.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    Meghan and Harry bid farewell to their Instagram account after stepping down as senior royals, after they agreed they would no longer use their Sussex Royal name (or any other form of the word "royal," for that matter). In their final post, shared on March 30, they thanked their followers for "the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world," continuing, "We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!"

