Meghan Markle drafted the @SussexRoyal Instagram captions herself, according to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's tell-all Sussex biography, Finding Freedom.

Meghan and Prince Harry were previously frustrated by "their inability to speak for themselves" as senior royals, the authors write.

"Launching the account was a somewhat liberating experience for Meghan," an insider revealed.

Here's an interesting revelation from Sussex biography Finding Freedom: Followers of the now defunct @SussexRoyal Instagram account were often hearing directly from Meghan Markle herself, especially in the account's early days. According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, as Town and Country reports, Meghan and Harry were often frustrated by "their inability to speak for themselves" as senior royals, required instead to share news through the royal family's communications team. Having their own Instagram account, therefore, gave Meghan a platform again, after she had to surrender her blog and personal Instagram account when she became a royal.

"Launching the account was a somewhat liberating experience for Meghan," an anonymous aide told Scobie and Durand. "Not having a platform of her own to talk directly to the public was one of the toughest changes for her, especially after building so much of her own brand on Instagram and her blog. @SussexRoyal meant that she finally had a place to curate."

"Meghan drafted a lot of the posts herself in the early days," Scobie and Durand write in Finding Freedom. "It was one of the things that kept her occupied during her final days of pregnancy." Meghan and Harry also curated the appearance of the Instagram account, choosing the trademark @SussexRoyal dark blue color and electing to add white borders to photos they shared.

Meghan and Harry bid farewell to their Instagram account after stepping down as senior royals, after they agreed they would no longer use their Sussex Royal name (or any other form of the word "royal," for that matter). In their final post, shared on March 30, they thanked their followers for "the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world," continuing, "We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!"





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

