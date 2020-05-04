A New Biography on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Is Coming

Royal reporter Omid Scobie is one of the few people who have been given inside access into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives—from the moment they announced their engagement in November 2017 to the Thomas Markle drama to their royal wedding to, ultimately, their exit from the royal family. Now, Scobie and Emmy-winning reporter Carolyn Durand are sharing what they learned about the couple through their ups and downs in a brand-new biography.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family (out August 11) will reveal details about Harry and Meghan's life together, diving into the stories behind the headlines and debunking rumors about the couple that dominated their lives for the past two years. Throughout the writing process, Scobie and Durand reportedly had access to some of the people closest to the Duke and Duchess, allowing the authors to highlight them as the people they truly are—both inside and outside of the royal family.

"The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," says Scobie and Durand in a press release. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Expect to get the real story behind Meghan's relationship with Kate Middleton and the Queen, and what really happened between Prince William and Prince Harry that fractured their relationship. Perhaps the most important part of the book includes why Meg and Harry decided to free themselves from the royal family, and what their lives as humanitarians outside of the royal family will have in store.

Finding Freedom will be available on August 11, 2020. Pre-order the book here.

