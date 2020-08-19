- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly pitching a "top-secret project" around Hollywood, according to Variety.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already met with several major networks to discuss their pitch, including NBCUniversal.
- While it sounds like the Sussexes are pitching a TV series, it's unclear whether it'll be scripted or unscripted.
- Before you get your hopes up: Meghan will not be acting in the project, with an insider saying she has "no plans" to revive her former career.
This is very exciting: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly working on a "top-secret" Hollywood project. According to Variety, the Sussexes have been "quietly shopping an idea for a project around town," though exactly what said project is remains a mystery.
It seems likely Meghan and Harry are pitching a TV series, as they held meetings with various networks in June, Variety reports. One such network: NBCUniversal. The royals met with the company's "top executives," among them NBCUniversal Content Studios chairman Bonnie Hammer. Hammer already has a connection to Meghan, dating back to her Suits acting days.
It's still unknown whether the Sussexes are planning a scripted or unscripted TV series (and there's a chance it's not a TV series at all). Two things we do know about the project: Firstly, Meghan won't be acting in it, with an inside source telling Variety the Duchess has no intention of making an acting comeback. And secondly, the Sussexes want to take a hands-on role as joint producers on their proposed project.
Alas, that's about all there is to report for now on Meghan and Harry's intriguing new venture, with both NBCUniversal and the Sussexes' representatives declining to comment for Variety's story. But we'll keep you posted, because this promises to be major.