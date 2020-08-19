Today's Top Stories
1
Misha Green Will Scare You Now
2
Save the U.S. Postal Service!
3
Swoon, Jack Schlossberg Looks Just Like JFK Jr.
4
Bright Shades to Finish Off Your Hot Girl Summer
5
35 Gorgeous Makeup Tutorials By Black YouTubers

Gigi Hadid Transformed Her Hair From Her Signature Blonde to Brunette

By Emily Dixon
paris, france february 27 editorial use only gigi hadid walks the runway during the isabel marant show as part of the paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 on february 27, 2020 in paris, france photo by stephane cardinale corbiscorbis via getty images
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
  • Gigi Hadid revealed a major hair transformation on her Instagram story Tuesday, debuting a rich brunette shade.
  • Hadid typically sports long blonde hair, though she has worn darker hair colors in the past.
  • She's currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, and explained last month why she's keeping her pregnancy private.

    Hair transformation alert! Posting on her Instagram story Tuesday, Gigi Hadid debuted a rich brunette color, a major change from her typical blonde shade (standard Instagram wizardry disclaimer: There's a chance the new color is the result of a filter.) She looks an awful lot like sister Bella with the new look, wouldn't you say?

    gigi hadid instagram brown hair
    @gigihadidInstagram

    As you're no doubt aware, Hadid is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, with her due date right around the corner. Speaking on Instagram Live last month, she explained her decision not to publicly document her pregnancy. "Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said. "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends."

    "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening," she continued. "And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

    "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family, and it's been very cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say, obviously, 'Make sure you don't miss it,'" Hadid said. "And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and like, worry about having to like, look cute or post something."

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Cardi Sent Meg an Incredible Customized Birkin
    Swoon, Jack Schlossberg Looks Just Like JFK Jr.
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Meghan and Harry's "Top-Secret" Hollywood Project
    Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Partner?
    Angelina Jolie on Her Life With Her Six Kids Now
    Jen and Brad Will Reunite at 'Fast Times' Reading
    Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Flaunts Abs In Bikini Pic
    Blake and Ryan's Cutest Moments of All Time
    The Reynolds-Lively Girls Made These Face Masks
    Gabrielle and Dwyane's Gorgeous Couples' Photo