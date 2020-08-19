Gigi Hadid revealed a major hair transformation on her Instagram story Tuesday, debuting a rich brunette shade.

Hadid typically sports long blonde hair, though she has worn darker hair colors in the past.

She's currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, and explained last month why she's keeping her pregnancy private.

Hair transformation alert! Posting on her Instagram story Tuesday, Gigi Hadid debuted a rich brunette color, a major change from her typical blonde shade (standard Instagram wizardry disclaimer: There's a chance the new color is the result of a filter.) She looks an awful lot like sister Bella with the new look, wouldn't you say?

@gigihadid Instagram

As you're no doubt aware, Hadid is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, with her due date right around the corner. Speaking on Instagram Live last month, she explained her decision not to publicly document her pregnancy. "Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said. "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends."

"Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening," she continued. "And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family, and it's been very cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say, obviously, 'Make sure you don't miss it,'" Hadid said. "And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and like, worry about having to like, look cute or post something."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

