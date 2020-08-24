Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently held a video meeting with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust network, speaking about making positive change online.

Harry joked that he was "way too old" to include himself among the young digital changemakers.

Meghan's hilarious reaction? "You've got to stop! We're not old!"

Here is a cute Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moment to start your Monday: Meghan's very funny, very candid reaction to Harry calling himself "way too old." An advance warning: Said moment will absolutely make you a little bit sad that you're not close personal friends with the Sussexes, and will (most likely) never swap stories over a bottle of wine.

Meghan and Harry recently held a video call with young digital changemakers from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust Network, discussing how to make the internet a tool for positive social change. At the end of the call, Harry commended the participants and thanked them for their work with the Trust, saying, "I love that fact that you're all so well connected as well. That's why this platform was created—to bind you guys together. To use that thinking, that awareness, that self awareness that you guys have to be able to make the world a better place."

"I say 'you' — I want to include us, but I already feel as I'm way too old..." Harry said. Meghan quickly objected: "You've got to stop! We're not old!" (Watch the sweet moment from 28:45 below.)

"But it's true. This is the world you guys are going to inherit," Harry continued, to which Meghan added, "And Archie!"

"And Archie," Harry said. "It's on all of us collectively to make the world a better place—and we are." Read more about the digital meeting, including the Sussexes' comments on online trolling, here.

