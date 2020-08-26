Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Did an Unbelievably Gorgeous Maternity Photoshoot

So many pregnancy goals!

By Katherine J Igoe
gigi hadid walks the runway during the isabel marant show as part of the paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 on february 27, 2020 in paris, france photo by stephane cardinale corbiscorbis via getty images
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
    • Captioning the photos "growin an angel :)," Hadid is absolutely glowing.

        Omg! Gigi Hadid just posted several gorgeous black-and-white photos of her prominent baby bump. Her first child with on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik, the model is absolutely glowing. This isn't the first time Hadid has mentioned the pregnancy on her feed, but it's her first pregnancy photoshoot and the most revealing she's been on the subject. (Can you imagine having such gorgeous photos for a pregnancy announcement?? So jealous.)

        Captioning the first photo "growin an angel :)," Hadid captioned the second photo with a date (7.26.20), which may have been when the photos were taken. In the third photo she wrote, "cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends [fashion photographers] Luigi and Iango, [Garage fashion director] Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, [and Maybelline Global Makeup Artist] Erin Parsons. thank you. I love you!" It's not clear if this was a photoshoot for Garage.

        It's been an interesting pregnancy journey for Hadid and Malik: Hadid admitted that the initial announcement wasn't something they were a part of, saying, "Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support, so thank you." Then on an Instagram Live, she responded to a fan wondering why she didn't have a baby bump. "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it's a different story!" (She later clarified that she's not disguising her baby bump and that she's "proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.").

        Hadid also hasn't been shy about her love for Zayn Malik, posting a photo of the two just a few weeks ago with the caption "baby daddy :)"

        Here are the gorgeous photos:

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        growin an angel :)

        A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        7.26.20 🕊

        A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        So amazing.

