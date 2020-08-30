Today's Top Stories
1
Chadwick Boseman Has Died at Age 43
2
My Autistic Brother Made Me Who I Am
3
Historical Films to Stream If You Loved 'Hamilton'
4
Found: Face Masks That Are Breathable and Chic
5
Building a Business That's Also a Safe Space

Um, Why Is the Weeknd's Face Bloodied at the VMAs?

He's been wearing the jarring makeup at appearances for months.

new york, new york august 30 the weeknd attends the 2020 mtv video music awards, broadcast on sunday, august 30, 2020 in new york city photo by kevin mazurmtv vmas 2020getty images for mtv
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020Getty Images

The Weeknd is nominated for six Video Music Awards at the 2020 awards, which airs Sunday—but when his appearance on the red carpet was shown live on MTV, fans had questions. Although the red carpet was not filmed live, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, had what looked to be a bloodied, beaten-up face. He was also photographed at VMAs rehearsals with the same jarring look. So, um, what's going on here? Did he have some kind of accident?

Turns out: no. Actually, The Weeknd has been wearing makeup to appear beaten-up for months. Back in March, he worried fans by appearing on SNL with the same makeup; it's a reference to his recent work, including his "Blinding Lights" music video, in which he's beaten to a pulp by bouncers, drives drunk, and finds himself bloody and worse for wear. "I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is," he told Esquire.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But even more so, it's a reference to a short film The Weeknd made for his latest album, After Hours. In the short film, he walks around a city with what looks to be a broken nose and swollen eyes. His makeup look at the VMAs is significantly more similar to the After Hours short film look than the bloody makeup seen in Blinding Lights—and he's also wearing the red suit he wears in the After Hours video.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Later on at the Video Music Awards, as The Weeknd accepted his first award of the night for Best R&B, he eschewed commentary on his face in favor of an important message: "It's really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so, I'm just going to say, justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor."

HELP DEMAND JUSTICE FOR JACOB BLAKE

HELP DEMAND JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Best Part of the 2020 VMAs? Lady Gaga's Mask Game
Queen Elizabeth's Relationship with Her Children
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Miley Cyrus Serves a Major Look at the 2020 VMAs
The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks on the VMAs Red Carpet
Joe Jonas Shared a Sweet Photo of Sophie Turner
How Diana Could Have Stopped Her Sons' Feud
Kate Has Been the Queen's Rock Amid the Pandemic
Josh Gad Shares Final Texts from Chadwick Boseman
Meghan Was Bummed Kate Missed Her Royal Intro
Meghan and Harry Are Fans of Brené Brown