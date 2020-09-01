Yesterday, August 31, marked the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

Yesterday, August 31, marked 23 years since the tragic death of Princess Diana in a Paris car crash. Prince Harry and Prince William have spoken on several occasions about the enormity of their loss—but never more candidly than in the 2017 documentary Our Mother Diana: Her Life and Legacy, which they made with ITV and HBO to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Diana's death. As People reports, Harry opened up in the documentary about his final phone call with his mom, and the painful regret he still carries.

Diana called William and Harry, then aged 15 and 12, hours before her fatal car crash. The princes were staying at Balmoral, the Queen's Scottish estate, at the time. The final phone call was short, as the brothers were in the midst of a game with their cousins. "If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother, the things that I would—the things I would have said to her," Harry said in the moving documentary.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the documentary's 2017 release, Harry said he still thought about his mom constantly. "There’s not a day that William and I don’t wish that she was still around," he said. "We wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have, and what a difference she would be making."

